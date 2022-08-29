General Information

Magical Spin affiliate program was created to promote one brand called Magical Spin. This company has a license of Curacao and is owned by Betrust Entertainment B.V.

Magical Spin Affiliates is a new and exciting affiliate program, but already has many members. It offers features including high conversion rates because of their generous welcome offers as well as perks for loyal players like the VIP Program.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are guaranteed a standard revenue sharing commission from the online casino they promote. The rates for this plan range between 20% and 40%, depending on how much revenue an affiliate can drive through its referred players.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available after discussing it with managers. Affiliates can earn a flat rate on each new player that meets requirements indicated in the plan.

Sub-affiliate. Sub-affiliate plan is available for all affiliates who refer new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Affiliates can use several withdrawal methods to withdraw earned commissions, such as Bank Wire Transfer. All payments are processed once a month with a minimum monthly threshold at

$50. This program has no negative carryover.

Brands

Magical Spin

Magical Spin is a reputable online brand that was established in 2017 and offers players great promotions and bonuses to get them started. Magical Spin lives up to its name with over 3,000 different slots to choose from. With a selection like this, of course, it’s clear that you’ll also find big names in the industry at Magical Spin, including Play’n Go, Yggdrasil, or even Pragmatic. But smaller developers have also found a home in Magical Spin. The website also has an extensive library of popular games, including titles from developers like Genesis Studios, Red Tiger Games and many others.

Why Choose Magical Spin Affiliates Program

Magical Spin Affiliates provides its affiliates with a number of promotional and marketing materials for attracting new players. Affiliates have access to all kinds of marketing tools that they can then use in their campaigns as well as other helpful tools like an easy link creator, HTML5 banner builder and XML feed reader. Affiliate program also provides its partners with the ability to track all statistics and earned commissions at the required frequency.