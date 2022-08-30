General Information

MainStreet Affiliates was created to promote two RTG casinos called Sun Palace Casino and Slots Plus. These casinos are a part of MainStreet Affiliates that have been working for over 12 years. This family of online casinos has an extensive line of slots, video poker and table games available to play on their phone or tablet.

Payment Models

Revshare. The only commission plan available for affiliates is revenue sharing. The commission structure of revenue sharing model starts from 40% and is based on the net gaming revenue generated by referred players.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can earn 5% sub-affiliate commission for referring other partners to the program.

Payment Systems

All payment are processed by the 15th of each month in US dollars with no admin fees. Affiliate earnings are rolling over until the minimum threshold of $300 is met. Partners can choose preferable payment option to withdraw earnings from Bank Wire Transfer, Check, Neteller, Bank Draft or their player account at one of Mainstreet’s casinos.

Brands

Sun palace Casino. Sun Palace casino was established in 2002 and is owned by Main Street Vegas Group. Sun Palace Casino has a huge range of slot machines from Real Time Gaming manufacturer. This casino has a SSL encryption, sufficient number of Netent slot machines, Live Casino Hall, good welcome bonus, Las Vegas style slots and online support chat.

Slots Plus. This casino was established in 2002 by Main Street Vegas Group. Slots Plus Casino has a large selection of slot machines from Real Time Gaming manufacturer. In addition, this casino has support for a large number of currencies and payment methods, sufficient number of Netent slot machines, VIP program for regular players, mobile casino, great poker tournaments and it is licensed by 2 reputable gaming commissions.

Why Choose MainStreet Affiliates Program

MainStreet Affiliates provides affiliates with marketing tools section, where can be found all marketing tools. Affiliates can get banners, links, html mailers, tickers and web page banners. This program is based on the RTG software, that offers partners easy navigation, player reports, access to promotional materials and many more.