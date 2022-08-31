MarathonBet Affiliates

Brand awareness of MarathonBet is at a high level, because it has been working on the reputation for decades and has attracted millions of fans. Nevertheless, for a stable influx of users, the bookmaker is interested in long-term advertising cooperation with partners. For this, an affiliate program was created – a program for attracting traffic with the help of affiliates.

Any adult user who has a legal source of traffic can register and participate in the affiliate program of the bookmaker. Affiliates can use several sites, each of which will have separate statistics to see the performance.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are placed on the default revenue sharing commission. At the start of partnership, affiliates receive 30% of the company’s revenue. This amount depends on the funds that the bookmaker received thanks to the client attracted by the partner and can be increased upon individual consideration.

At the same time, the affiliate program of MarathonBet gives a lifetime income, that is, a percentage of the profit given by bettors from the agent base remains with him.

CPA. For affiliates who demonstrate high results, the company offers CPA work on an individual basis. This model means a fixed payment for a targeted action, for example, the creation of an account by the better and the replenishment of the deposit.

Payment Systems

Affiliates receive payments at the beginning of each month, the period for withdrawing funds can take from 7 to 10 days, and it depends on the method that was chosen. There are multiple payment options available, such as OroPay, Neteller, Skrill, WebMoney, EcoPayz and Bank Wire Transfer. Affiliates can withdraw any amount from $5.

Brands

MarathonBet

The company was founded in 1997 in Ukraine and for a long time dealt exclusively with sports betting. In 2011, it came under the jurisdiction of the Netherlands Antilles, having received a license from Curacao. It also has regulatory approvals from Spain, Italy and Belarus. The operator occupies a leading position and offers customers a quick withdrawal and a fair game.

The opportunity to play slot machines at MarathonBet Casino for money appeared on the bookmaker’s website in 2015. Users have access to interactive gambling entertainment from 43 leading world manufacturers. Through registration allowed the operator to demonstrate the rapid growth of the casino audience.

Why Choose MarathonBet Affiliates Program

MarathonBet program provides referral links, the clicks on which are recorded in the system and affect the payment of the commission. The program can use banners, landing pages, text links and XML feeds. At the same time, the bookmaker provides all the tools on its own and regularly updates. The company has a reliable reputation, guarantees a high commission and lifetime regular payments. At the same time, the partner audience has access to bets at favorable odds and unique bonuses.