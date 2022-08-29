General Information

Max Affiliates is a gambling affiliate program that promotes two multi-platform, instant-play casinos. These include Slotty Vegas Casino and VulkanBet Casino. Both sites offer leading games from Microgaming, Leander Games, NetEnt, and others. Max Affiliates is licensed by Malta Gaming Authority. As an affiliate, you can earn revenue based on the traffic you generate to the Max Affiliates casinos. The more traffic you bring in, the more revenue you can potentially earn.

Payment Models

Revshare. By referring players to online casinos, affiliates can earn a commission from the net revenue that they generate.

Max Affiliates offers a higher percentage during the first three months of membership. After this, affiliates will be moved to the standard commission scheme, which is based on the number of active players you have in any given month. For most affiliates, this typically ranges from 25% to 40%.

CPA. Hybrid. The company offers several different plans, including a hybrid or CPA plan for affiliates who prefer a one-time fee for each depositing player. This flat fee structure is combined with a reduced version of the revenue share plan.

All affiliates can submit an application for review to join these plans.

Sub-affiliate. Max Affiliates has a sub-affiliate plan where affiliates who register via their links will be entitled to receiving payments. The sub-affiliate plan allows an affiliate to earn money on the performance of the new affiliates they bring in.

Payment Systems

Max Affiliates offers several payment systems to withdraw: Skrill, Neteller and Bank Wire Transfer. This program also offers a low £100 payment threshold to withdraw earnings and no negative carryover policy. All payments are done in the first 10 days of each month.

Brands

Slotty Vegas

Slotty Vegas Casino is a quality online casino that is licensed by two reputable gaming commissions. The casino offers lots of promotions, over 10 different languages, and a good selection of games and slot machines from Netent. The site is optimized for playing on a smartphone or tablet, and has the Live Online Casino. The casino also offers games from Novomatic.

VulkanBet

Vulkan Bet casino offers players a wide range of games to choose from, as well as online support and 24/7 player support. The Vulkan Bet casino is also optimized for mobile phone access and offers the ability to play online. You can try playing for free without registration and enjoy the convenient navigation.

Why Choose MaxAffiliates Program

The gambling affiliate industry is very competitive, but Max Affiliates provides its affiliates with high-quality marketing tools and resources to help them succeed. This program uses the well-known NetRefer platform . This software offers everything an affiliate need, from custom reporting and rapidly updated dashboard statistics to simple commissions and marketing materials access. As a result, Max Affiliates is able to provide its partners with an easy-to-use interface that helps them stay on top of their activity.