Mbit Partners Affiliate Program from mBit Casino

General Information

mBit Affiliates is a leading online affiliate program that provides a range of cutting-edge services to affiliates worldwide. Founded in 2014, the company boasts a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering quality services to their clients. With a focus on transparency and trust, mBit Affiliates has evolved to become a preferred partner to thousands of affiliates worldwide.

Brands

As an affiliate of mBit Affiliates, you will have access to the company's range of reputable brands, including mBit Casino, Bitstarz Casino, and 1win. These brands are well known in the online gaming industry and offer a range of exciting games that cater to players' needs.

mBit Casino offers players an extensive selection of games from leading software providers such as NetEnt, Betsoft, and Evolution Gaming. Bitstarz Casino, on the other hand, offers a stunning array of games powered by SoftSwiss, Amatic Industries, and more.

1win is a new and upcoming betting platform that offers a fantastic range of sports betting opportunities. With lots of sporting events taking place across the world, placing a bet at 1win is an excellent opportunity to win big.

Commission

mBit Affiliates offers its affiliates some of the most competitive commission rates in the industry. The commission structure is tiered and based on the revenue generated by your referrals. The higher the revenue generated, the higher the commission percentage. The commission percentage ranges between 25% and 50%, depending on the referral's revenue. This commission structure ensures that affiliates receive a fair share of the revenue generated.

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length 25-50% Revenue share $50 Monthly Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer 5% In-house 30 days

Payment Systems

mBit Affiliates offers a range of payment systems to ensure a seamless and convenient payment process for affiliates. Some of the supported payment systems include Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, and Bank Transfer. Withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, ensuring that affiliates have access to their funds promptly.

Currency Bitcoin, EUR, USD, AUD User Language English, Japanese, Russian Support Language English, Japanese, Russian Software Supplier NetEnt, Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, SoftSwiss, Amatic Industries Restricted Countries United States, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Netherlands Payment System Bitcoin, Skrill, Neteller, Bank Transfer Licence Type Curacao Product Type Casino, Sports Betting

Why Choose the mBit Affiliate Program

The mBit Affiliates program offers a range of features and benefits that make it a popular choice among online casino affiliates. The program provides a competitive commission structure, with generous rates and lifetime commissions. The program also offers a wide range of payment options and a minimum payment threshold of just $50.

Affiliates can take advantage of a range of promotional tools, including banners, links, and landing pages, which can be customized to suit their needs. The program provides detailed reports and analytics, allowing affiliates to track their performance and earnings.

With a trusted and experienced casino operator, a great selection of games and features, and generous bonuses and promotions, the mBit Casino brand is an attractive proposition for players. By promoting the casino through the mBit Affiliates program, affiliates can earn a great commission while helping to bring new players to the platform.