General Information

MegaRush Affiliates is an affiliate program of popular online casino brand, that offers several perks to all their players, including generous bonuses and loyalty programs. Brand that is represented by this affiliate program is called Mega Rush Casino. Apart from promoting some of the best gaming providers out there, affiliates will also have access to amazing features that can help them generate more conversions and keep players around longer.

Payment Models

Revshare. The affiliate program is designed so that affiliates can earn a percentage share of their players' total revenue. Affiliates are placed on an automatically increasing plan based on how much money their referrals generate at this casino. the commission rate starts from 25% and can go up to 35%.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available upon request for active affiliates. The cost of a CPA deal can vary from $100 to $150.

Payment Systems

Payments are made on the 15th of every month with is a minimum payment threshold of €50. The commission is paid using either Neteller, Skrill or Bank Draft. Payments will be made in EUR only.

Brands

MegaRush Casino. MegaRush Casino has a variety of games from video slots, table games and scratchcards. You can enjoy them through the website or on your mobile device with Play'n GO software. The site also supports multiple languages, so it will be easy for every player no matter what country they are in. Casino site is licensed by Malta Gaming Authority which means this online casino is regulated to make everything fair.

Why Choose MEgaRush Affiliates Program

MegaRush offers a low minimum monthly payment threshold and does not have negative carryover. The casino site utilizes the latest encryption protocols to ensure all transactions and information are safe.