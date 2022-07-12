MoneyJam Partners

General Information

The Money Jam Partners affiliate program is a great opportunity for experienced webmasters to get more traffic. The leads are easy to get, and the RevShare and CPA payouts are solid. The program also has special tools to let site owners monitor the advertising campaign and fix the results to increase the profit. The program’s name is sweet, and its conditions are just as beneficial for players. Mainly, the program works on Europe, though it’s aimed at international customers from all over the globe. The revenue share comes up to 45%, while a range of other options includes different hybrid deals.

Payment Models

The platform is very flexible, with a variety of options for monetizing your traffic. You can choose from revenue share deals, CPA setups, or hybrid deals. The team managers will work with you to determine which plan is best for you. Revenue share deals start at 45%, so you can earn a good return on your investment. CPA setups are also available, so you can earn commission on every sale that you generate. Hybrid deals are a combination of the two, so you can earn both commission and revenue share. Whichever option you choose, you can be sure that you will be able to earn a good return on your investment.

Payment Systems

The Money Jam Partners affiliate program is a convenient way for webmasters to earn revenue from their websites. The service supports both cryptocurrency and fiat payments, and payments are made around the 14th of every month. The minimum monthly payment threshold is €200, and the minimum withdrawal is €20. There are no maximum withdrawal limits, but be careful of the admin fees. To receive the first payment, it’s necessary to bring at least 3 players who make a deposit.

Brands

Online casino Level Up is a newcomer to the world of gambling, which quickly rose to the top of the rating tables and attracted the interest of many users. There is a large collection of titles, many profitable bonuses and a VIP program with generous gifts for each new level. Thanks to an extensive bonus program, it is interesting for visitors to play Level Up Casino on the official website for real money. The operator provided a welcome package and several regular promotional offers.