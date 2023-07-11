General Information

MrQ Affiliates is a well-known and reputable affiliate program that offers affiliates the opportunity to earn commissions by promoting their brands. Founded in 2018, MrQ Affiliates has quickly grown to become one of the most popular affiliate programs in the iGaming industry.

As an affiliate, you will have access to cutting-edge marketing materials, exclusive commission rates, and the support of a dedicated affiliate team. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced affiliate marketer, MrQ Affiliates is an excellent platform to promote and earn from.

Brands

MrQ Affiliates offers a range of brands to promote, each with its unique style and features. Their brands, including MrQ Bingo, and their latest casino brand, are popular among players.

Their bingo site is a user-friendly platform that offers a great selection of bingo games, including 90 ball, 75 ball, and free bingo games. Players can also enjoy their online slots, scratch cards, and other casino games to take a break from bingo.

Their casino brand is the newest addition to their portfolio and has gained a lot of attention from players looking for a fresh and exciting online casino experience. The casino offers a wide range of slot games, table games, and live dealer games from popular providers.

Their brands feature mobile responsive designs, attractive bonuses, and a safe and secure platform that keeps players coming back for more. As an affiliate, promoting MrQ brands will give you a good chance of earning commissions from the number of players who sign up and play.

Commission

MrQ Affiliates offers a generous commission structure, which is based on the net revenue generated by your referrals. The commission rates start at 25% and can go up to 45% depending on the number of players and revenue generated. With a high player retention rate, affiliates can enjoy notable commissions while promoting MrQ brands.

The program also provides a transparent commission model, which allows affiliates to track their performance and earnings in real-time. The tracking system is user-friendly, and you can easily view your activity, commissions and manage your account to optimize your earnings.

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length Up to 45% CPA, Revenue Share £25 Monthly Bank Transfer, E-wallet 5% Income Access 30 days

Payment Systems

MrQ Affiliates offers reliable and quick payment methods to affiliates. Payment is made on a monthly basis via popular payment options, including bank transfers and e-wallets. Affiliates can also choose the currency of their payment, depending on their preference.

The payment process is simple and convenient, and you can track your payment status with ease. MrQ Affiliates is committed to ensuring timely payments and uses secure payment gateways that ensure your payment information is kept safe.

Currency GBP User Language English Support Language English Software Supplier Eyecon, Thunderkick, NetEnt, Microgaming, Pariplay, Realistic Games, SG Digital Restricted Countries Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Ghana, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Myanmar, Namibia, Netherlands, North Korea, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sudan, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United States Payment System Bank Transfer, PayPal Licence Type UK Gambling Commission, Alderney Gambling Control Commission Product Type Bingo, Casino games, Slots, Table games, Live dealer games

Why Choose the MrQ Affiliate Program

MrQ Affiliates is an excellent program for affiliates looking to earn more from their marketing efforts. Their competitive commission rates, innovative marketing strategies, and accessible tracking system make it easy for affiliates to monetize their traffic effectively.

Joining MrQ Affiliates will give you access to a team of professionals always available to help you with your queries or provide you with customized marketing solutions to enhance your performance. Their brands are also user-friendly, ensuring high player retention and profitability for affiliates.

In conclusion, MrQ Affiliates is a reliable affiliate program that offers a range of brands with an excellent commission structure, flexible payment systems, marketing tools, and a responsive affiliate team. Joining this program will offer you the opportunity to earn and grow your business in the iGaming industry.