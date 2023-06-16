General Information

PokerStars Affiliates is a program that helps online marketers and other affiliates with promoting the brand of PokerStars. It is a program that has been designed to suit both large and small affiliates, with great resources and support to help grow your business. PokerStars Affiliates offer competitive commission rates and a range of payment options that let you receive your winnings in a way that suits you.

Brands

PokerStars is one of the world's leading online poker rooms and is the home of millions of players. PokerStars offers a variety of games that caters to all levels of players, from beginners to seasoned pros. The brand is synonymous with innovation and constantly striving to improve the player experience.

There are also other brands that belong to PokerStars. Full Tilt Poker, BetStars, and PokerStars Casino are all part of the group. Full Tilt Poker is an online poker room that offers a different experience from PokerStars. It has unique features that set it apart, such as Rush Poker. BetStars is an online sports betting platform that offers a wide variety of sports to bet on. The sports range from football to horse racing. Finally, PokerStars Casino is an online casino that offers a wide variety of games such as slot games, blackjack, and roulette.

Commission

PokerStars Affiliates offer a competitive commission rate, which means that affiliates can make a substantial amount of money working with the affiliate program. The commission rate varies depending on the type of game that the player bets on (poker, sports, or casino) and the amount of money the player bets. The commission rate ranges from 10% to 35%.

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length Up to 45% Revenue share $100 Monthly Bank Transfer, Skrill, NETELLER, Check 5% In-house 180 days

Payment Systems

PokerStars Affiliates offer a range of payment options, including bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal. When an affiliate signs up with PokerStars Affiliates, they can choose the payment method that suits them best. Affiliates can choose to receive their payment in their preferred currency, and there are no hidden fees associated with receiving payment.

Currency USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, and more User Language Over 20 languages supported Support Language English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Russian, and more Software Supplier Rational Group Restricted Countries Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Syria, United States, and others Payment System Bank wire transfer, e-wallets, and more Licence Type Regulated by multiple licenses, including UKGC, MGA, DGOJ, ARJEL, AAMS, and more Product Type Poker, Sports Betting, Casino, and more

Why Choose the PokerStars Affiliate Program

There are several reasons why the PokerStars Affiliate Program is an excellent choice for affiliates. Firstly, the commission rate offered by the program is very competitive, which means affiliates can earn a substantial amount of money. Secondly, PokerStars is a highly recognized brand and is respected in the online gaming community. This makes it easier for affiliates to promote the brand, as players are more likely to trust the site. Thirdly, the program offers a range of payment options, which means affiliates can receive their winnings in a way that suits them best.

This program is a good choice for affiliates who want to make money promoting a highly respected brand. The commission rate offered by the program is very competitive, and the program offers a range of payment options, which means affiliates can receive their winnings in a way that suits them best. Additionally, the brand is known worldwide and is respected in the online gaming community, which makes it easier for affiliates to promote the brand and attract players.