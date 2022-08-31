General Information

QV Affiliates was created to promote and market online gambling brand called Queen Vegas Casino. Affiliates looking to promote an online casino should consider Queen Vegas. This brand was founded in 2011 and offers bonuses, promotions and a wide selection of games available on the site. With these features as well its decade-long history affiliates will have high conversion rates when directing traffic towards this platform.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are guaranteed a default 30% commission on all net revenue that the brand generates from transactions done by players they refer. It is possible for affiliates to negotiate terms with affiliate managers to earn higher commission.

CPA. Hybrid. Affiliates should negotiate for the best commission rates possible. Affiliates can discuss terms of CPA and Hybrid deals.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can increase the commission by referring other partners to the program

Payment Systems

Payments will be sent on a monthly basis with a minimum monthly threshold of $100 for e-wallets and for payments made by Wire Transfer the minimum payment amount is $500. There are several payment options available: Neteller, Check, Skrill, Moneybookers and UK BACS.

Brands

Queen Vegas Casino. Queen Vegas was launched in 2011 and is owned by Skill On Net Ltd. Casinos. This online brand has three licenses – Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission, Swedish Gambling Authority. Queen Vegas Casino is a top-rated online casino that offers various withdrawal methods. The live chat service is available 24/7 for all players, as well as full range of SkillOnNet games with proven fairness by iTech Labs.

Why Choose QV Affiliates Program

QV Affiliates can access proprietary affiliate management software that provides them with marketing tools and opportunities to promote the Queen Vegas brand. Completing registration is relatively easy, without approval needed for program dashboard access after submitting pertinent documents. Once affiliates have been granted full privileges in their accounts, they will be able to use banners, logos reviews etc., all available in different languages.

The reports solution enables affiliates to keep track of the marketing materials’ effectiveness and other useful statistics.