General Information

RainMaker affiliate program was created in 2020 to promote and market online casino brand called RainMaker Casino. This is a professionally managed program with high-quality tools, designed for ease-of use by webmasters looking towards monetizing their traffic with the help of iGaming marketing expert team. RainMaker company has a license of Malta.

Payment Models

Revshare. The Affiliate program of Rainmaker Casino offers a standard commission structure based on the numbers of FTD every month. The structure starts from 25% for 1-1- FTDs and can be increased to 40$ for 41 and more FTDs.

CPA. This plan and many others like CPC, CPI, CPL are available for affiliates upon request and after discussing all terms with managers.

Payment Systems

Rainmaker Casino Affiliates makes sure all payments are made on time within the first 10 days of each month. This program process payments using Bank Wire Transfer, Neteller, Skrill and PayPal with a minimum threshold set €100.

Brands

SlotsMillion Casino

SlotsMillion Casino has a large amount of games from popular developers as 1x2Gaming, Betsoft, Blueprint Gaming, Elk Studios and many others. SlotsMillion is owned by Alea Gaming Ltd Casinos and established in 2015. This casino has a license of Malta Gaming Authority.

Why Choose RainMaker Casino Affiliates

Rainmaker Casino Affiliates has a great portfolio of marketing tools that will help affiliates to promote the brand. In addition, this affiliate program offers a production section where webmasters can learn how to create new material ideas for their campaigns.

Rainmaker Casino’s Affiliate Program offers an easy-to use dashboard with some reporting capabilities, as well integrated marketing materials. The software platform provides a simple interface that allows affiliates to view their current balance, statistics and track how much they have earned from each click.