General Information

Revenue Network is a trusted affiliate program that has been marketing online casinos for years. In fact, they can be attributed to the success of several sites including Bovada and Joe Fortune Casino. These two online casinos provide players access to a wide collection of games from reputable developers such as Rival or Microgaming via browser-based games on any device.

Payment Models

Revshare. The Revenue Network has a revenue sharing model that is based on the net gaming commission of your referrals. This means you can expect lifetime earnings from 10% to 40%, depending on your traffic. This program also does not carry over negative balance to the next month, so you can start from scratch.

CPA. Hybrid. These two plans are available on request and can be selected on individual conditions. The standard CPA plan can be from $75 up to $125 depending on the quality of your traffic.

Payment Systems

Commission is calculated monthly and paid around the 15th of every month. Affiliates can choose from multiple payment methods which include Bank Wire Transfer, Credit Cards or Courier Check to receive their commission payments. The commission is paid in US dollars and the minimum monthly payment threshold for bank transfers has been set at $1500.

Brands

Bovada

Bovada casino provides a large number of slots, table games and video poker with 24/7 support. Its security comes in the form in any of the three options - live chat sessions for immediate help when you need it most; email contact forms available on their site, so that players can be reached whenever they need; plus phone lines are also accessible toll free.

Joe Fortune Casino

Joe Fortuna is one of the newest mobile casino brands on offer. It has everything that gamers could want, with an instant play option and live chat available for those who need help or advice while playing. The website also secures all transactions through SSL encryption, so you can be confident in information being in safety.

Why Choose RevenueNetwork Affiliate Program

The revenue network has many advantages, such as the ability to market two popular casinos at once and no negative carryover. It also offers multiple payment options with reporting tools for statistics on your earnings.