General Information

Revsharks is an official affiliate program and direct advertiser of Winshark Casino. Created by Revenuelab experts with 13+ years of experience in iGaming, Revsharks combines their expertise, resources, and market knowledge to deliver exceptional results. With our market analysis, popular keywords, creatives, and product analytics with conversion rates and player LTV, you will have all the information you need to succeed as an affiliate.

Affiliates have access to a comprehensive dashboard to track their performance and earnings. This dashboard, powered by Affilka by SoftSwiss, provides real-time statistics for affiliates to monitor their progress.

The Revsharks Affiliate Program also offers a variety of marketing materials such as banners, landing pages, and text links. These resources are designed to assist affiliates in effectively promoting Revsharks' brands and boosting their profits.

Advantages

Own platform Tailored and immersive gaming experience for players In-house retention team Personalized approach for maximum player value Lifetime income Fixed commissions that never decrease over time Geos SE, AT, CA, AU, NZ, NO, FI, GR, PL, DE, CZ, IT, DK, CH Reg2Dep 35-40% Revenue Share Up to 45% lifetime earnings CPA Up to 500€ per player referred Hybrid Individual conditions available on request Sub-affiliates Earn 5% of NGR lifetime from referred sub-affiliates Launch Booster 50% revenue share for the first 3 months, regardless of referral volume Tailored support for each affiliate partner

Registration Process

Signing up for the RevSharks affiliate program is a straightforward process, enabling affiliates to quickly get started on their promotional activities. The platform offers intuitive features and performance tracking tools to monitor progress and earnings effectively.

Brands

Winshark is one of the main brands under the Revsharks Affiliate Program. It is an online casino featuring gamification mechanics like tournaments, bonuses, and loyalty programs. Additionally, Winshark boasts 24/7 customer support and operates under a Curacao license to ensure fairness and security for players.

Revsharks is committed to expanding its brand portfolio, offering affiliates more opportunities in the future.

Markets

Revsharks' brands have a strong presence in Tier-1 and Tier-2 countries, providing affiliates access to a large market and the opportunity to maximize revenue. Trusted by players in these regions, Revsharks has built a solid reputation within the industry.



All available geos include: SE, AT, CA, AU, NZ, NO, FI, GR, PL, DE, CZ, IT, DK, CH.

Payment Models

Revsharks offers various payment models to suit different affiliate preferences:



Commissions:



Revenue Share CPA Hybrid Sub-affiliates Reg2Dep Launch Booster Up to 55% lifetime earnings Up to 650€ per player referred Tailored conditions upon request Earn 5% of NGR lifetime from your referrals 45-70% Enjoy 50% revenue share for the first 3 months, regardless of your referral volume. Payouts are processed monthly, with various payment methods available

Affiliate payouts are processed monthly, with commission payments issued on the 15th of each month. Individual payment scheduling arrangements can be made in certain cases.

Payment Methods

Affiliate payouts are processed monthly, with a range of payment options available, including Skrill, WebMoney, Bank Wire Transfer, Neteller, Crypto and more. Affiliates can choose their preferred method for receiving commissions, with varying threshold limits for withdrawal: the payment threshold is €100 for e-wallets and €500 for bank transfers.

Why Choose Revsharks?

RevSharks' affiliate program is a preferred choice for affiliates due to its transparency, reliability, and high earning potential. The program's focus on long-term partnerships, tailored support, and robust marketing tools make it a good option for affiliate marketers looking to boost their earnings.