Roobet Affiliates Affiliate Program Review from RevenueLab

General information

Roobet Affiliates was created to promote online gambling brand called Roobet Casino. This online casino offers players access to NetEnt, Big Time Gaming and Pragmatic Play games from their website or app – available for mobile devices as well. With multiple languages supported on the website, this casino has a Curacao gaming license. This program offers affiliates stable commission, timely payments, as well as a user-friendly interface.

Payment Models

Revshare

The standard revenue sharing plan is a great option for affiliates who want to place their trust in the casino. In this program affiliates will be able to earn an honest percentage of players’ total monthly revenue which is generated in online gambling brand every month.

More information about how it works and to get the best commission plan can also found on the website or talking directly to one of customer service representatives if needed.

Payment Systems

Affiliates will be paid monthly by eWalletXpress and receive their commissions in Bitcoin. All transactions are made at the beginnings of each month with no admin fees or withdrawal limits.

Brands

Roobet Casino

Roobet Casino has a wide range of game options. From traditional slots to video poker, players are sure to find something that suits every taste. There is an option for mobile players with high limits, fast withdrawals and support available at all times 24/7; along side exclusive promotions from brands and ViP program, where casino gives away bonuses on every bet made within its framework. Roobet Casino also has a certified random number generator.

Why Choose Roobet Affiliates Program

Roobet Affiliates will provide affiliates with complete access to detailed statistical reports, so they can monitor their earnings and activity of referred players. There is also a marketing toolkit for future campaigns that is included in this package for all affiliates to help them attract more players.