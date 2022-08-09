General Information

Samosa Partners is an affiliate program made for promoting one brand - Samosa Casino. This reliable platform offers you a standard commission structure that rewards webmasters with up 50% on revenue shares, as well as with additional plans like CPA. Samosa Partners offers 24/7 assistance to all the affiliates with account managers available at any time. When it comes about their brand that this partner sponsors - one of many online casinos with years experience in gambling and 1k+ games for players across multiple categories with many bonuses and promotions.

Payment Models

Revshare. The revenue sharing plan is an attractive and lucrative option for affiliates who want to build a business with the potential of earning from 30% and up to 50%. The partners will also receive lifetime commissions on all players they bring in through unique link.

CPA. The CPA plan is something that can be requested by you at any time. If you would like this particular type active on your account, contact an affiliate manager and negotiate the terms.

Payment Systems

Samosa Partners pays their affiliates once per month in EUR and they offer several withdrawal methods. The minimum payment requirement to get paid is set at €20. All payment can be made by Bank Draft or Bank Wire Transfer. This program has no negative carryover and no bunding policy.

Brands

Samosa Casino

The games at Samosa Casino are made for every player out there. There's a large portfolio of different video slots and table top versions, as well an immersive live casino environment that allows to play NetEnt, Playtech, Betsoft games. These titles ican be enjoyed in multiple languages. Samosa is a home to some of the leading software companies in this industry. Live Chat is available 24/7, mobile friendly games and reputable MGA license make it a great place for many players.

Why Choose Samosa Partners Affiliate Program

Samosa Partners offers a reputable SoftSwiss platform, no negative carryover and no bunding. Sub-affiliation is available for every affiliate to make sure you get the best rates and service possible.