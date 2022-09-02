General Information

Samurai Partners affiliate program was created to promote several online gambling brands – Spin Samurai Casino, Casiqo Casino and Wildfortune Casino. These casinos have games from Quickspin, Red Tiger Gaming and Thunderkick available on desktops and mobile versions. This company has a license of Curacao.

Payment Models

Revshare. The standard net revenue sharing plan offers great benefits for affiliates. This includes being placed on a commission structure with feasible tiers, lifetime commissions and VIP status with special conditions.

The commission structure starts from 20% for 0-15 FTDs and can go up to 35% and more for 25 FTDs.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliate can earn extra commission from this plan for every new partners they bring into the program.

Payment Systems

The commission is paid at the beginning of each month in EUR. Affiliates can choose between several payment options – Neteller, Skrill and Bank Wire Transfer with no withdrawal limits.

There is a minimum monthly threshold for e-wallets – €100; and for Bank Wire – €300. This program has no negative carryover policy

Brands

Spin Samurai Casino. Spin Samurai is a new bitcoin casino which was opened in 2020. The casino offers players a wide selection of games, extensive deposit and withdrawal methods, as well as generous promotions and bonuses. Spin Samurai has a license of Curacao Authorities.

Casiqo Casino. Casiqo is a new online casino that was established in 2021. With an extensive portfolio of exciting games and massive promotions for fans. Casiqo has a wide range of games, multiple withdrawal options and bonus offers. The casino is licensed by Malta Authorities.

WildFortune. WildFortune Casino has a wide range of games, modern website with mobile application for iOS and Android and is licensed by Malta Authorities.

Why Choose Samurai Partners Affiliate Program

The affiliate software that Samurai Partners has chosen to use is NetRefer. Affiliates will have access to all the tools that are essential for managing a successful referral campaign – from tracking of how much commission was earned to an opportunity at attracting new depositing players through retention strategies with marketing tools.