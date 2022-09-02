Scandy Partners is an affiliate program created to promote online gambling brand called NordSlot Casino. Scandy Partners offers a commission plan based on the first-time depositors referred by affiliates. The standard rate ranges from 20% up to 45% and additionally there are CPA deals available which can be negotiated at any time during partnering period.

Payment Models

Revshare. The commission for Scandy Partners is based on the revenue sharing model that is set at default. The structure starts from 20% and can go up to 45% for 16 and more FTDs.

CPA. This plan is available for all affiliates upon request. To get one-time payments, affiliates need to discuss the terms with managers and meet requirements.

Hybrid. This plan is available after discussing with managers and contains the individual combination of the standard plans.

Payment Systems

Withdrawals can be made using Skrill, PayPal, Neteller, EcoPayz and Bank Wire Transfer. The minimum threshold amount for Bank Wire is €500; and €100 for e-wallets. All transactions are made in EUR within the first two weeks of each month with no admin fees. This program has no negative carryover policy.

Brands

NordSlot Casino

NordSlot Casino was established in 2020 is owned by Gammix Ltd and has a license of MGA. NordSlot casino is an online gambling site that offers SSL encryption, 24/7 customer service, great navigation through the website, excellent games from well-known providers and generous bonuses for new players.

Why Choose Scandy Partners Affiliate Program

When it comes to marketing materials, there are plenty of tools available on Scandy Partners. Some examples include banners and logos for social share content that affiliates can use in order promote the brand with minimal effort. The MyAffiliates software provides affiliates with important reporting tools and statistics. Affiliates will be able to keep track of their referred players and check out how much commission was earned for that particular campaign.