Shadow Affiliates Review from RevenueLab

General Information

Shadow Affiliates was created to promote online gambling brand called Shadow Bet Casino. Shadow Affiliates is a program that offers revenue share up to 45% for new deposits of attracted players to the brand. Shadow Bet has a variety of providers in the collection such as Netent, Microgaming, Betsoft Gaming and many others. This company has licenses of Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission and the Government of Curacao.

Payment Models

Revshare

For the first three months of the partnership, affiliates will be placed on the 45% revenue sharing commission based on the revenue that new depositing players generate.

The standard commission structure is multi-tiered and starts from 25% and can be increased to 45% for 29 and more FTDs.

Payment Systems

All transactions are made in EUR at the beginning of each month.

Affiliates are able to receive payment through three different methods: Neteller, Skrill or Bank Wire Transfer with the minimum monthly threshold for each method €100.

Brands

Shadow Bet casino

Shadow Bet was established in 2016 and owned by MT SecureTrade Limited. This casino has a license of Malta Gaming Authority. ShadowBet Casino has a huge range of slot machines from Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and many others. Shadow Bet Casino has top developers, SSL certificate, large bonuses and an easy navigation.

Why Choose Shadow Affiliates Program

Shadow Affiliates provides affiliates with banners and all marketing tools they need to promote the brand. With the help of Income Access, affiliates will have access to commission reports where they can keep track earnings per month along with detailed graphs and statistics. Stats are updated daily to see to see the details of your results.