General Information

Silver Play Partners is an affiliate program of Silver Play Casino. This affiliate program was created to promote and market the brand with the help of affiliate specialists enrolling the program. SilverPlay Partners offers a comprehensive range of services to help affiliates succeed. They have an experienced team that is always available for assistance, flexible revenue models with high commissions and monthly payouts – plus real-time tracking reports on earnings from across the globe.

Payment Models

Revshare. SilverPlay Partners offers flexible revenue models to cater everyone’s particular needs and regular monthly payments.

The commission percentage can be increased up to 50% of the net gaming revenue generated by referred players.

CPA. Hybrid. affiliates can also request the opportunity to take advantage of these two plans and after their application is reviewed by managers, they can earn additional percent.

Sub-affiliate. All member of the affiliate program can earn extra commission for new partners that were referred to the program by unique link.

Payment Systems

This program pays its affiliates consistently once a month with a minimum threshold amount for withdrawal of €300. Affiliates are provided with one way to withdraw earned funds – Bank Wire Transfer.

Brands

SilverPlay Casino was established in 2021 by Bellona N.V. and has a license by the government of Curacao. This casino has a huge range of slot machines from Microgaming, NetEnt, Novomatic, Play’n GO, Amatic Industries. Silverplay casino has an excellent selection of gambling providers. The site is safe and reliable, with quick gameplay available 24/7. In addition, they offer an excellent customer support.

Why Choose SilverPlay Partners Program

SilverPlay Partners is an affiliate program with top resources and knowledge to help affiliates exceed goals. It provides flexible revenue models, marketing tools, lucrative commissions that are reliable and transparent and real-time tracking reports for all affiliates to see their results.