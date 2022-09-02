General Information

Silver Sands Affiliate Program was created to promote online casino brand of the same name called Silver Sands Casino. Silver Sands offers its players games from the most popular providers, such as Real Time Gaming software. This program offers classic commission payout plans, fast payouts and easy navigation thanks to well-known software.

Payment Models

Revshare. affiliates who join the team can receive a commission percentage depending on the number of new players attracted to the brand.

The classic revshare commission offered by this program has a multi-tiered system that starts from 25% and can go up higher depending on the amount of traffic and generated net revenue.

Payment Systems

All payments are made once a month within one week in several currencies – Euros, US dollars and British Pounds Sterling. Affiliates can choose preferable payment option to withdraw their earnings from Skrill and Bank Wire Transfer.

Brands

Silver Sands Casino. Silver Sands was established in 1999 and is owned by Paxson Marketing Ltd. This casino has a license of Kahnawake Gaming Commission. Silver Sands Casino has a huge range of slot machines from Real Time Gaming manufacturers. Silver Sands Casino has a range of more than 999 games, UK gambling license, Live Casino Hall, big welcome bonus and it is adapted for mobile phones.

Why Choose SilverSands Affiliate Program

Silver Sands Casino Affiliates can take advantage of the Real Time Gaming software which provides accurate daily statistics and marketing tools to maximize affiliate’s profits. There are also 24/7 affiliate managers available who will be happy to assist them with any questions or concerns they may have about their account.