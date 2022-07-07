Advertiser's personal account

Dashboard

This page displays monthly information on all your programs. Here you can track the number of clicks, registrations, NDC, deposits, and net revenue.

Reports

On this page, you can find information on all programs for the selected period. CPA and RevShare data are displayed in two different tabs — you can switch between them with one click. Statistics are updated every hour!

RevShare

The RevShare statistics display information on clicks, registrations, NDC, Clicks/NDC, Regs/Ndc, currency, deposits, and net revenue. Each program can be expanded by offers, and each offer by sources.

On the top panel, select the campaigns, offers, and traffic sources you are interested in and you’ll see only the data filtered by the selected parameters.

CPA

CPA statistics displays:

Conversion ID;

Date;

Click ID, publisher;

Program and offer;

Devices, Browser, and OS;

Currency and country;

Total Revenue;

Goals and Status.

Statistics can be filtered by programs, offers, countries, browsers, OS, devices, Click ID, Publishers, Conversion ID, conversion status, and goals.

Programs

This page contains information on all confirmed and closed programs. You can view detailed information on a particular program by clicking on the “view” button on the right. On the new page, there will be three tabs: Information, Offers, and Questionnaire.

The “Information” tab shows all the basic information on the affiliate program:

title

currency of payment

null and negative offers

transfer type and active deposits

If you switch to the “Offers” tab, you’ll be able to see the offers connected to your program. You can enter relevant information about these offers at any time. To do so, click on the “Edit” button on the right.

Data you can edit:

License

Tags

Currency

Support languages

Restricted countries

Top countries

Payment systems

The “Questionnaire” tab contains information you provided to the manager. Here you can check and update the following data:

Information about the company

Banking information

Affiliate department contacts

Finance department contacts

If you log out without saving your data, don't worry, you can restore it the next time you log in.

To view a list of all affiliate accounts connected to your program, switch to the “Accounts and deals” tab. Here you can find the traffic sources and the commission. The list is filtered by any of the specified options in the upper block.

To see advanced statistics for a particular account, click on the “Conversion report” button.

Marketplace

RevenueLab provides additional services that will help you attract more traffic to your websites. You can purchase these services on the “Marketplace” page.

We can offer the following services to you:

Raising positions on top websites: select the website you need by country and price. At the moment, the service is available through a personal manager.

Placing banners in the affiliate’s personal account: all affiliates will see your offer, promotion, or announcement.

Mailing by affiliate database: notification of the new offers, program, GEO, etc.

Promotion of your exclusive offers on the 40 largest affiliate forums: STM, gwpa, etc.

You can submit a request for the purchase of any of these services — just click on the service you are interested in and our manager will contact you.





