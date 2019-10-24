Google Ads expands gambling advertising in new regions

From this month, it will be allowed to run gambling adverts for operators licensed by the Kenya Betting Control Board, the Nigerian National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Colombian regulator Coljuegos. As for the sports betting ads in the US, Indiana, Iowa, Montana, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island will join Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia, where sports betting adverts are already allowed.

Operators that want to run these adverts are first required to receive Google certificate, which allows advertising sites that contain or link to content relating to online gambling. Such content can include bonus codes, educational materials, software for odds calculation and other gambling-related information.

Prepare for competition

Keep in mind that there are many competitors in the most popular world GEOs, and some of them will be acquainted with the local markets much better than you are. That’s why you should be prepared for competition and check the market specifics along with the ads your competitors are working with. Thus, you will increase the chances of standing out with your ad campaign.

