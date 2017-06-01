Focused on relevant knowledge about gambling subtle details and challenges, the conference will bring together top industry experts. Core skills and tools for arbitrage experts and traffic managers, income boost using analytics and marketing, insights on how to attract casino users — these and many other questions will be discussed at Georgia iGaming Affiliate Conference. After the conference, the guests will be able to join a networking session and an official after-party to discuss the prospects for further cooperation in a relaxed atmosphere.

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