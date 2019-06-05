What about the old platform?

The old platform (aff.revenuelab.biz) will remain available during this month in order to display the archive statistics (including the stats before May 31st). Although you’ve got a month for transferring your account to the new platform, we strongly advise you to complete the transfer asap.

Note that aff.revenuelab.club is a temporary website. After the transfer is completed, the platform will be available on our old domain: aff.revenuelab.biz

All tracking links remain the same, no changes need to be made.

What about payouts?

All amounts unpaid at the time of the platform transfer will be listed in the new system and processed on schedule. Note that from now on it’s possible to receive payouts in the currency of the campaign. In case there are no additional currency wallets specified, a regular conversion into the currency of the single account wallet is to take place.

How to upload the statistics from the old platform?

In order to upload statistics from the old platform, go to “Reporting” -> “By Date”, and click on the “Export to excel” button in the bottom right of the page.

How to transfer your account to the new platform?

We remind you that the old platform will be available for the next month, yet we strongly advise you to complete the transfer asap. Follow the guide below to find out how to receive your payouts on time:

We’ve already sent you a letter with a link to change your password. Follow the link and create a new password for your account (if for some reason you have not received a letter, please contact your personal manager); Add the payment info into your account details; It’s done and ready to go.

How to configure payment information?

To make sure that the platform works correctly, you need to сonfigure payment information. Follow the guide below to find out how not to lose your payouts: