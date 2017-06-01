revenue-lab
RevenueLab partners with Georgia iGaming Affiliate Conference

RevenueLab now is the official partner of Georgia iGaming Affiliate Conference that will take place on October 18 in Tbilisi.

Georgia iGaming Affiliate Conference (or GIAC) is a truly unmissable event for anyone who aims to grow the gambling business in Georgia or just plans to enter this market. Focused on relevant knowledge about gambling subtle details and challenges, the conference will bring together top industry experts. Core skills and tools for arbitrage experts and traffic managers, income boost using analytics and marketing, insights on how to attract casino users — these and many other questions will be discussed at Georgia iGaming Affiliate Conference.

Don’t miss your chance to visit one of the biggest gambling and affiliate marketing events in Georgia. October 18, Tbilisi.

And feel free to use the current early birds offer while registering to the event. More info: bit.ly/2xG3hvP

