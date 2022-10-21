New website

Large-scale changes have affected the company's website, RevenueLab.biz. Its structure and content have been completely redesigned, making site navigation easier, and information about the company and product more complete and accessible.

Also, we've added a Blog section, where the latest news about the platform and interesting articles on iGaming topics are regularly published. And in the FAQ section you can find answers to frequently asked questions and a description of the product's functionality.

In addition, RevenueLab specialists have updated the technological platform on which the company's website and products operate in order to meet the highest quality expected from our customers.

Smartlink

The RevenueLab team has developed its own Smartlink, which is already connected to more than 30 campaigns that receive traffic from anywhere in the world.

Smartlink automatically distributes all incoming traffic and directs it to the highest converting CPA campaigns. The main advantage of Smartlink is that it is a single link that provides the most relevant CPA campaigns for different GEOs and traffic sources. This functionality will be really useful for users with mixed traffic.

Smartlink is available immediately after account activation, which allows publishers to not waste time and immediately start directing traffic.