Lucky Days — a quite young affiliate program, but still not short of experience. Created as a true brainchild of several industry veterans, combining over 40 years of gambling affiliation experience. You can entrust Lucky days to convert your valuable traffic with the highest rates.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : Push Notifications, SEO, Google AdWords

Top GEO: CA, NO, FI, NZ, JP, DE

Vegas Crest Casino — one of the newest campaigns to enter the world of online gaming. Registered in Curacao, powered by Vista Gaming. The casino promises no complicated rules, requirements, or tricky small prints — just an easy and fun playing environment for real online casino games and slots lovers. A must-try for every gambling affiliate.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : Google AdWords, SEO

Top Geo: CA, NZ

BetChain — meet an online casino with multiple differing gambling options, most of which work with Bitcoin. Live dealers, great conversion rates and creatives tailored to your needs.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : Google AdWords, SEO

Top Geo: CA, DE, CZ, IT, NZ, BE

Bingo Spirit — powered by Vista Gaming, this campaign has a wide assortment of video slots and features progressive slots for players who enjoy progressive jackpots. Security protocol makes it impossible for personal and financial information to be compromised, so affiliates could fully enjoy top of the line casino product.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : Google AdWords, SEO

Top Geo: CA, NZ

Cyber Bingo — a popular online casino and one of the oldest virtual bingo rooms. While players enjoy bingo drawings in a variety of formats, affiliates get everything to get better conversion rates tailored to their needs.