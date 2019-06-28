revenue-lab
Finland and other GEOs: compilation of gambling campaigns

The first quarter of 2019 revealed a developing trend in the online gambling sector of Finland. Q1 of 2019 revealed a growth in gross gaming revenue, as well as increased spending on the lottery. Meet Finland and other GEOs in our campaign compilation.

Cherry Casino has a well-established and awarded affiliate program. Exclusive deals and fast payment are guaranteed. It has a good selection of strong brands and it’s proven to convert your valuable traffic with the highest rates.­

  • Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

  • Top traffic sources: Websites, Context

  • Top Geo: DE, JP, SE (+ FI , NO)

1xSlots is an online casino with a wide selection of various online slots and casino games from a multitude of software providers. High conversion, solid reputation among gambling brands, different languages, completely mobile friendly and Curacao license.

  • Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

  • Top traffic sources: SEO, Context, Social Networks

  • Top Geo: DE, AR, NO (+ FI, AT, BR, KE, MY, NG)

 

Dunder has high conversion rates and solid reputation among gambling brands. This campaign is designed to maximize conversions and player retention.

  • Commission type: RevShare starting with 35% / CPA: €150

  • Top traffic sources: SMM, Email, Google AdWords

  • Top GeoFI, DE, CA, NO, SE, UK (+NZ, AT, IE)

 

10 BET – one of the best sporting betting products in the business, with one-of-a-kind live and in-play features, turn traffic into depositors who deliver for you again and again.

  • Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

  • Top traffic sources: SMM, Banners

  • Top Geo: DE, NO, SE (+ FI, AR, AT, BR, JP)

 

Betchan is a campaign every affiliate is looking for! An unprecedented level of service, more than 2000 various slots and casino games, instant payments to e-wallets and bank cards, round-the-clock LIVE-chat and impeccable VIP-service. Add to this awesome bonuses, offers, games and payment methodsto receive one attractive package.

  • Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

  • Top traffic sources: Google AdWords, SEO

  • Top Geo: AU, NL, PL (+ FI, AT, CH, CZ, DE, NO, SE, SG)

