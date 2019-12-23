New campaigns: Stay Lucky, Thunderpick and X-Bet

Stay Lucky Casino

Stay Lucky Casino got everything players can ask for, from the reliable support and friendly design to the superb bonuses and fantastic variety of casino games. The website is available in 10 different languages, and the casino game line offers diverse games from the world’s top gambling game developers. Existing players can expect to earn even more and receive additional perks due to the high-value VIP scheme, and the new players can get fair welcome bonuses.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, PPC, SMS, Email

GEO: UK, DE, NL, NZ, FR, IT, ES, CA, Nordics

Thunderpick

Meet Thunderpick – one of the most comprehensive esports betting sites, which means that it has a central focus on esports betting. One of the main features of the website is it runs as a pool betting site, which is a mutual betting system (players bet against each other). Thunderpick’t team did quite a job in attracting new players, and now every novice is greeted with a €500 welcome offer. There are bonus rewards system and the option to win free coins by referring friends to the website as well. Among the other Thunderpick pros are such features as many deposits and withdrawals options, live In-play betting, and a wide array of casino games.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO, SMM, Google AdWords

GEO: BR, UA, DE

X-Bet

X-Bet offers the chance to bet across a range of platforms including casino and sports. The platform has a good variety of banking options and accepts both bitcoins and fiat deposits. It has a customer-friendly design, easy to use and navigate the platform, and lots of diverse promos, bonuses, and other features to attract and retain players. Among the promotional campaigns, X-Bet has a recently launched loyalty program and occasional giveaways. X-Bet has a huge collection of games and offers 1200+ games: from the latest online slots from leading gaming providers to live dealer games, sports and esports bettings, and virtual sports.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, Google AdWords

GEO: SE, KR, DK, NL, PH, AT, FI, IE, IT, CH

Sign up on https://revenuelab.biz/ and choose the best campaigns for different traffic sources today.