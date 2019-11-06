Our new campaigns: Kahuna Casino and Mucho Vegas Casino

Kahuna Casino

Meet Kahuna casino, where players can enjoy a truly rich collection of games which include slots, table games, video poker and a selection of live casino games, all available round the clock. Launched only a year ago, the casino has already made a name for itself for its generous welcome bonuses, extensive game selection, and overall satisfactory experience. There’s more to it, as Kahuna offers games from such famous providers as NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO, Betsoft and many others. Kahuna casino offers all the perks of other casinos, such as user-friendly interface, mobile platform and professional support, as well as such options as the mobile casino and wide variety of bankings. Write us to get this campaign today!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: PPC

Top GEO : CA, NZ

Other GEO: SE, NOR, FIN, DK, DE, BE, IE, LATAM

Mucho Vegas Casino

Mucho Vegas Casino features more than 800 games from around 10 famous providers, and some of the best game developers on the scene (such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Betsoft and others) power the game lineup. The casino operates on both desktop and mobile browsers, which ensures great flexibility in choice. Mucho Vegas has a user-friendly interface that provides easy interaction and clear understanding of the casino structure. The casino gives all its new players a 100% bonus on their first deposit, but once player’s up and running, there are match bonuses over the next 6 deposits to be claimed. VIP program, all the popular banking options, live chat support and always a vibrant atmosphere. Write to us and get this campaign working for you today!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : PPC

Top GEO : CA, NZ

Other GEO: SE, NOR, FIN, DK, DE, BE, IE, LATAM

Sign up on https://revenuelab.biz/ and choose the best campaigns for different traffic sources today.