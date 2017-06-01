New offers: Yebo Casino and Punt casino

Yebo Casino

Yebo Casino will be a great choice for all kinds of players, no matter the budget or playing style. The casino is easily accessible (works on both mobile and desktop devices), offers a truly wide selection of games and rewards its players with various promotions and bonuses. As for the perks, there is a rewarding welcome package along with different deposit bonuses and free spins for new players. The casino got over 500 titles of slots, various jackpot titles, table games, including roulette, craps, blackjack, baccarat, and video poker. The popular banking options, live chat support and always a vibrant atmosphere.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: Organic, PPC, E-mail

GEO: ZA

Punt Casino

Punt Casino is one of the most popular South Africa’s mobile casino, which offers its players loads of themed slots with numerous chances to trigger fun features. There are lots of all kinds of bonuses: welcome packages, cashback bonuses, VIP bonuses, and daily bonuses, and all of it can be accessed via playing in the casino. The mobile version of the casino grants easy access from all the popular mobile devices, and a wide choice of deposit and withdrawal options (including Bitcoin) makes it easier to play Punt Casino. Reasonable payout times, live chat customer support, and plenty of slots.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : Organic, PPC, E-mail

GEO: ZA

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