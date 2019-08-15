Switzerland and other GEOs: compilation of gambling campaigns

GunsBet Casino is an online casino platform built to deliver the top-quality entertainment with handsome rewards to its players. Today it stands among some of the most acclaimed online casinos in the industry, which makes it a solid choice for thousands of gamblers around the globe. GunsBet Casino demonstrates all the perks that come with experience, and it is rightfully one of the leading iGaming platforms at the moment. The overall quality of the service speaks for itself. The only thing we can add is that you should definitely try this campaign out.

Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources: Push Notifications, SEO, Google AdWords

Top GEO: CH, NO, FI, NZ, DE

Lucky Red Casino offers a great variety of casino games from the well-known Real Time Gaming software provider. Players can choose out of 3 modes to play: download mode, instant play mode or on their mobile devices. Being one of the most reputable online venues in the gaming industry, Lucky Red Casino is a top-tier product with an outstanding track record. Lucky Red offers absolute reliability and security and has a bunch of quite generous promotion systems in play.

Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources: Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO: CH, CA, DE, DK, FI

Slotty Vegas Casino is a trustworthy and secure venue offering a top-of-the-line gaming experience to players all over the world. Almost impeccable in each of its aspects, it comes as near to a perfect online casino as possible. Ranked as one of the most acclaimed online casinos in the industry it can be deemed as an outstanding gambling website providing tons of value to the players. It is a must-play online casino that will grant hours upon hours of addicting fun as well as a cascade of rewarding activities.

Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources: Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO: CH, CA, DK, BR, FI

Lucky Days is a quite young affiliate program, but still not short of experience. Created as a true brainchild of several industry veterans, combining over 40 years of gambling affiliation experience. You can entrust Lucky days to convert your valuable traffic with the highest rates.

Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources: Push Notifications, SEO, Google AdWords

Top GEO: CH, CA, NO, FI, NZ, JP, DE

Loki Casino is a very impressive product from a fresh company. One of the most positive aspects of the casino is its huge variety of games, software suppliers, and promotional deals. Loki has numerous instant-play games from several software platforms. The site is fully licensed by the Curacao eGaming and regulated with a dedicated 24/7 customer support system. Great campaign to choose!

Commission type: RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources: Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO: CH, CA, NO, FI, NZ, DE

And the last but not the least – 1xBet, one of the top campaigns in the field of sports betting today.

1xBet is powered by a large variety of software providers and features the option of mobile gaming and live games. After the huge expansion and improvement efforts to transform the brand’s services taken place in the last several years, 1xBet offers sports betting services in more than 40 languages, the great number of payment methods and multiple mirror sites (designed to remove obstacles for players all around the globe). Built for recreational players, 1xBet is a type of bookmaker that offers one of the best overall betting experience. You can entrust 1xBet to convert your traffic with the highest rates.

Commission type: RevShare starting with 25%

Top traffic sources: Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO: CH, BR, NG, PT, HK

