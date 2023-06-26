We are looking for an ambitious Affiliate Manager to attract new partners and maintain productive relationships with our existing partners. It is essential that you have excellent communication skills and the desire to constantly improve your sales skills. If you match what we are looking for in this job description, we will be glad to get to know you better! Please fill out this form and click the "Apply" button below. Responsibilities: Develop existing publishers and bring new ones outstanding financial results Analyze the traffic flow of your publishers and look for ways to optimize it Analyze and study the iGaming market for a better understanding of your publishers Build productive interactions with related departments on issues and tasks related to your publishers, making sure that tasks are done timely and efficiently You are an ideal candidate if: You are good at negotiations You can freely express your thoughts in English (B2 or higher) You are interested in new trends and are always willing to learn Requirements: 1+ years of experience in affiliate marketing or active sales An understanding of the scope of affiliate marketing An understanding of the Internet industry, different traffic sources, and online marketing Basic sales skills We offer: Working in a dynamic and fast-growing business with plenty of resources Minimum bureaucracy and a result-oriented approach. We work together to help you realize your ambitions as the company grows Flexible working hours Cozy office A rich array of corporate events: from visiting museums to attending rave parties Compensation for expenses on sports, English, and other professional courses Birthday gifts (after all, we can't forget such an important event) Bonuses for referring others to join the company

