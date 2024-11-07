SiGMA South Asia 2025, held in Sri Lanka, will be a landmark event for the region's gaming industry, offering access to innovative ideas, startups, and extensive networking opportunities. With the launch of Sri Lanka’s first integrated resort in 2025, the country is becoming a key player in the iGaming industry. As the South Asian market is expected to exceed $7.5 billion by 2028, the event will also highlight key markets like India and Pakistan, showcasing immense potential for growth. All in all, conferences, exclusive meetings, gala dinners, and an unforgettable after-party make SiGMA South Asia 2025 a must-attend event.





