The 10th Annual Sports Betting West Africa+ (SBWA+) conference will gather operators, regulators, and industry professionals in Accra to discuss current gaming regulations in Ghana and neighboring countries. Participants will learn about best practices for increasing profits and market share in the fast-growing West African market. With hundreds of representatives from around the world expected to attend, SBWA+ 2025 is the ideal platform for deal-making and expanding partnerships.
Sports Betting West Africa+ Summit
August 27 - 29Accra, GhanaFor: iGaming industry operators, regulators, and professionalsParticipants: Hundreds of representatives expectedOrganiser: SBWA+ TeamVisit event website