Sports Betting West Africa+ Summit

August 27 - 29August 27 - 29Accra, GhanaAccra, GhanaiGaming industry operators, regulators, and professionalsFor: iGaming industry operators, regulators, and professionalsHundreds of representatives expectedParticipants: Hundreds of representatives expectedSBWA+ TeamOrganiser: SBWA+ Team
The 10th Annual Sports Betting West Africa+ (SBWA+) conference will gather operators, regulators, and industry professionals in Accra to discuss current gaming regulations in Ghana and neighboring countries. Participants will learn about best practices for increasing profits and market share in the fast-growing West African market. With hundreds of representatives from around the world expected to attend, SBWA+ 2025 is the ideal platform for deal-making and expanding partnerships.

