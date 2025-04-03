revenue-lab
AgencyAccounts

IRENT

15% discount on the first activation of any subscription15% discount on the first activation of any subscriptionPromocode: RevenuelabPromocode: Revenuelab

IRENT is one of the first iOS app rental services for Gambling and Betting, operating since 2021. The international team creates technological solutions for webmasters, ensuring stable earnings in any conditions.

Get a discount

Why Choose IRENT:

- 20+ high-yielding settings: Plinko, Aviator, Bonanza, Balloons and more;

- Justlink technology: three-level tracking for minimal traffic loss;

- Customization: full control over the display of offers in the application;

- Built-in protection: cloaking and WhitePage generator against bans;

- Powerful preendings builder for maximum conversion;

- Flexible tariffs: unlimited installs and team access on favorable terms;

- Expert support 24/7 with a guarantee of issues resolution.

You may also like

Payment service
AdPay

AdPay Cards is a reliable payment service for paying for advertising and services. Commissions from 1%, loyalty system, private BINs and cards with 3Ds.

White page
Ads Approved

Ads Approved is a service focused on ensuring that advertisements meet compliance standards for various platforms.

SPY
AdMobiSpy

AdMobiSpy is your go-to for mobile ad analysis with a vast database, smart filters, and an intuitive interface for finding top ad campaigns.

Choose the best campaigns for different traffic sources today

Amplify your income with the most trusted affiliate network. We build connections between affiliates and advertisers to help you maximize revenue out of traffiс

Become an affiliate
Revshare: from 35%Top Rank
Terms and ConditionsPrivacy policyCookie policy
Top Ads HK Limited
Rm 7B, One Capital Place, 18 Luard Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
© 2011-2025 RevenueLab