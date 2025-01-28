revenue-lab
RentAcc is a rental service of agency accounts and virtual cards, featuring an automated platform for immediate access and instant balance replenishment. It enables you to launch and manage advertising campaigns across popular traffic sources. With RentAcc, you enjoy flexible terms, round-the-clock support, and budget savings through competitive rates.

Why choose RentAcc?

  • Integration with ad platforms via API: top-ups, transfers, account creation, etc.

  • All popular traffic sources in one place: Facebook, BIGO, Moloco, Google, KWAI, Mintegral.

  • Manage account balances and virtual cards from a single platform.

  • Accounts for White Hat and Black Hat verticals.

  • Virtual card issuance for ad payments.

  • 24/7 technical support.

  • For large clients — individual terms: up to 0% commission and cashback opportunities.

