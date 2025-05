GoLogin

GoLogin is the leading antidetect browser with built-in proxies in the app. Named Easiest To Use in 2024 by G2 Crowd editors, it offers top browser fingerprint management to protect users from suspicion on even the most sophisticated websites - Google, Facebook, Amazon, LinkedIn and others.

GoLogin offers a free 7-day trial of all paid features, no credit card needed.

Best for: Agencies, affiliates, social media and lead generation people who need to safely run multiple accounts on any platform.