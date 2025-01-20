revenue-lab
Vision is a reliable and convenient antidetect browser specially designed for traffic arbitrage, crypto, marketing and every user working with multiple accounts. It helps you manage multiple accounts on Facebook, TikTok, Google, Instagram, etc. efficiently and securely.

Reasons to choose Vision?

  • Flawless Uptime - Vision was only unavailable to you for 7 minutes and 56 seconds in the entire year 2024. 

  • True browser fingerprints. Unlike many other browsers, Vision use fingerprints that have been collected from real users.

  • Vision is constantly being improved. New versions of the core appear almost immediately after the new releases of Chrome, and the project team is constantly communicating with users. 

  • The only browser with support for UDP via SOCKS5 proxy, downloading creatives from FB AdLibrary without extensions, saving and pasting 2FA inside profile, HumanType support and a bunch of other useful features to speed up your work.

  • Isolated environment. Each profile works in isolation, not communicating with others. This eliminates the possibility of data leakage between different profiles.

  • Flexible teamwork. As a Vision user, you can assign different roles to your team members, assign unique statuses, manage notifications, folders, etc.

  • Automatic cookie addition + cookie robot. Vision supports downloading a cookie file. If the user does not have such a file available, cookies can be farmed with the help of a special multi-threaded robot.

