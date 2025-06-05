revenue-lab
DICloak Antidetect Browser is also a multi-account browser that helps modify and hide your true fingerprint identity. It keeps your multi-account management secure and protects your accounts from bans. Ideal for businesses and teams that are involved in account sharing, social media, e-commerce, advertising agencies, airdrops/cryptocurrency, and other online ventures! 

Why Choose DIcloak 

Customise your fingerprint settings with 20+ configurable parameters

  • Collaborate with top-tier proxy providers to enhance anonymity and protection

  • Perform batch operations for efficient setup of profiles and proxies

  • Enable profile sharing and transfers among team members and across teams

  • Auto-disable member profiles upon creation, with an integrated account/password manager for enhanced security

  • Supports RPA automation (includes free RPA templates) and a Windows synchroniser for seamless task coordination

Apply advanced restriction settings to ensure members use shared profiles securely, without compromising sensitive data or system integrity

