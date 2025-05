Push.Express

deposit 50$ for push-nofitications, which will be enough for 25 000 installations

Push.Express is a powerful tool to maximize user ROI and LTV through push notifications. Send push notifications to PWA apps, on Android and iOS. Set up event-based and scheduled push notifications, analyze your metrics and run A/B tests. Integration is available via API and SDK. Support, easy customization and results from day one. Join us!