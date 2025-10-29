revenue-lab
Unforbidden.io is a smart widget for online casino operators that transforms organic traffic from restricted regions into revenue through an intelligent casino recommendation engine.

Why choose Unforbidden.io?

  • 35% Revenue Share. Same revenue share, no matter the country. Forget 50% from some mystery deal.

  • Simple & fast setup. No complicated onboarding, no tech skills needed.

  • Seamless integration. Make the widget look native to your casino site with full customization control

  • Detailed Analytics. Access comprehensive statistics and performance metrics in real-time. You'll have an affiliate account in revenuelab.

  • Global Coverage. Hundreds of top-performing casino offers covering virtually every geography.

  • Visual Customization. Adjust colors, fonts, and styling to match your brand perfectly

  • Custom Messaging. Personalize popup text, titles, and call-to-action messages

  • Behavior Settings. Control popup timing, delays, and display preferences

  • Powered by revenuelab. Trusted affiliate network with 15 years of expertise in iGaming

    виджет 1280х770 (1).png

Revshare: from 35%
