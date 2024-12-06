revenue-lab
Payment service

AdPay

AdPay is a Ukrainian virtual card service created for convenient payment for advertising and personal purchases. It supports many platforms including Facebook Ads, Google Ads, TikTok, Unity 3D, Netflix and many others. With AdPay, you can easily manage your teams and budgets!

Why choose AdPay?

  • Trust BINs and 3D secure support

  • The issuance of an unlimited amount of pre-activated cards with a single click

  • The lowest rates on the market — from 1% and an advanced loyalty program. 

  • The capacity to operate and supervise a team.

  • A minimum top-up amount of $50. 

  • VIP support and the option to customize functionality 

  • Replenishment in just a few minutes.

