MTWSPY gives affiliate marketers the ultimate competitive edge. This powerful intelligence platform exposes exactly what's working right now in nutra, crypto and gambling - with full campaign details, creatives and targeting data. Stop guessing what might convert; see the proven winners and replicate their success instantly.

Why choose MTWSPY?

  • Automatic cloak bypass — see what your competitors are hiding from regular users. 

  • Landing page saver — download successful landing pages and customize them for your offers. 

  • Friendly UI — search and find the best-performing ads using filters. 

  • Smart campaign analyzer — let AI help you understand winning marketing strategies. 

  • Daily Fresh Data — new ads added every day.

