Overview of Casinolab

Light and airy Casinolab welcomes its new players. The casino is highlighted in the row of competitors with its weightless design and tangible functionality. Casino Lab was opened in 2020 by Genesis Global Limited and has proven itself like a reliable place for gambling. Let’s explore in this review the game library, check the registration form, and see what bonuses are available for gamblers.

Games

The rich library of games contains over 10,000 titles. 70+ providers work with Casino Lab, including well-known ones such as Spinomenal, Pragmatic, Play’n’Go, Yggdrasil, and Voltent. There are three sections on the website, between which the games are distributed: Casino, Live Casino, and Jackpots. Let’s see the subsections in detail:



The Casino collection contains all slots, including Megaways, and table games. The most popular are Cash of Egypt, 777 Hot Reels: Supercharged, and Oops.

The Live Casino is the home of all classic card games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and dice. Also, here are game shows like Sweet Bananza Candyland and Crash Live.

Jackpots are the calling card of Casinolab. There are two subsections for them: Hot and New.

Besides, every category has a subsection with providers. Here you can sort them by popularity, alphabet, and number of games, which are presented in the casino.

In the upper right corner, there is a search bar. You can look for the games by title, category, or provider. Also, if you click the search bar, you will see a list of the most searched games. The demo mode is available only before registration. It is a good chance to try different games, choose your favorites, and think of the winning strategy.

Website Interface and Features

Casinolab’s website shines like opalite. It has a very nice and light design, which is not typical for most casinos. The banners are restrained. There are no flashy headlines and pictures, just an animated roulette made in the same colors as the whole website.

The location of all elements is quite logical. We can confirm in this Casinolab casino review that it is very easy to find the necessary section intuitively. The main navigation is done via the side menu:

Promotions . There are three types of bonuses for casino games, sports betting, and special ones, which, for example, propose to change Casino Lab coins to free spins or money.

Home . The main page, from which the exploration of the Casinolab casino starts.

Casino . The location of the majority of casino games which are divided into subsections.

Live Casino . All games with live dealers are here.

Jackpots . A special category for jackpots, which is the distinctive feature of Casinolab UK.

Sports . Here you can choose a sport and league, and see current and upcoming events. There is an interesting feature for newcomers called Bet Mentor. You enter the sum you want to bet and choose the sum you want to win. Then a Mentor advises which sport and event fits the best to these expectations.

Live Betting . In this section, you can see live results and odds. 14 sports are available, including football, tennis, basketball, and eSports.

Virtual Sports . Here you can watch live video translation of virtual events that are analogous to traditional sports leagues like the NBA, the World Cup, the Bundesliga, and so on.

Challenges . The page for weekly casino and sports challenges, where you can earn coins for each completed task. Also, here are one-time special challenges to unlock rewards.

Tournaments . Here you can see the list of tournaments. Some of them are repeated, like Slot of the Week. Also, you can check here the finished ones.

Bonus Crab . It is a kind of wheel of fortune. You get a bonus card credit for a deposit of at least $16 once per day. Then you can catch your prize: real or bonus money, free spins, or coins.

Shop . Here you can buy bonus money, free spins, free bets, and a bonus crab for casino coins. There are lots of ways to earn coins in Casinolab UK.

VIP Levels . If you raise your level in Casinolab, you can get a private assistant, higher withdrawal limits, personalized offers, and other useful features.

Language . There are 27 options, including regional versions of English and German.

Help Center. The link leads to a special page with FAQs and possible ways to contact the casino.

Casinolab is a big casino. It has a lot of sections. Thanks to the good navigation, it is easy to move from one game to another and check your bonuses or buy free spins on the way.

Bonuses and Promotions

Casinocrab has plenty of bonuses. Let’s see what it offers.

Welcome Bonus 100% up to €500 + 200 Free Spins + 1 Bonus Crab is given to new players. Weekend Reload Bonus 50% up to €700 + 50 Free Spins for Casino or 50% up to €500 for Sportsbook is available each week. Weekly Reload 50 Free Spins is available each week from Monday to Thursday. Weekly Cashback up to 15% of the lost amount and up to €3,000 only for the top 3 VIP levels is given. Live Cashback, up to 25% of the lost amount and worth up to €200, is available every week from Monday to Sunday. First Deposit Bonus 100% up to €100 is given to new players. Cashback Bonus: 10% of the player’s losses in sports betting can be claimed once per week. Bore Draw 100% Refund: if the match ends in a 0 - 0 draw, you get a refund. Accumulator Boost Up to 100% works every time you win a multibet and meets the additional requirements. 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout can be applied only if bets have been made before the start of the match and if other requirements are fulfilled. Boosted Odds Enhanced Winnings. This bonus works only if a match winner market has an “Enhanced Prices” sign.

Registration Process

Click on the Registration button in the upper right corner to start the sign-up process. At first, the casino will propose that you choose your welcome bonus for the casino or sports. You can either agree or refuse the proposition. The registration itself consists of two steps.

Enter your email and create a strong password. Also, confirm that you are 18+ years old and accept the Terms & Conditions and the Privacy Notice. If you want to receive promotions and relevant information in your email, choose the second check box too. Write in your first and last name, date of birth, choose gender, country, currency, add phone number, and full home address.

After the last step of registration, the casino will propose to you again to get promotions via email. You can refuse the second time. If you are ready, in the next window, you can add the deposit or skip this step for now.

Casinolab Safety and Support

The casino operates under a Curacao Gaming Authority license. This means that fair play is guaranteed, and all slots have been checked and work with a random number generator that gives equal opportunities to win for everyone. More information about license, security and privacy, and casino policy can be found in the footer of the website.

In case of any issues, you can contact the casino team via email support@casinolab.com or live chat. The link to the live chart can be found either in the footer or in the Help Center. The specialists work 24/7 and are ready to solve any problem

Also, if you have any questions concerning the Casinolab casino work, you can try to find an answer by yourself in the FAQ section. All questions here are divided into eight categories: General, Casino, Bonuses & Promotions, Technical, Sportsbook, Deposits, My Account & Verification, and Withdrawals. It is easy to navigate between these titles and find the necessary information.