To address this, RevenueLab has created a comprehensive list of the most popular affiliate programs related to the casino with crypto payments. We will also provide valuable insights on how to choose the right affiliate program for your individual goals and target audience.

How crypto casino affiliate programs work

Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing where an individual promotes a product or service to others and receives a commission for any sales made through their unique referral link. This type of marketing has become increasingly popular in the digital age as more and more businesses look for ways to expand their reach and increase their revenue.

In the case of crypto casino affiliate programs, affiliates promote the casino to potential players and receive a commission for any new players that sign up and make a deposit in cryptocurrency. This type of promotion is beneficial to both the affiliate and the casino, as the affiliate earns a commission and the casino gains new players and increased revenue. The affiliate's commission is usually a percentage of the revenue generated by the casino from the player's deposits, and the commission rate can vary depending on the affiliate program.

To become an affiliate, you have to apply for the affiliate program offered by the casino. Once the application is approved, the affiliate will receive a unique referral link that he can share with his audience. The affiliate can promote the casino through various channels such as social media, blogs, email marketing, or creating own website. Whenever someone clicks on the affiliate's referral link, signs up at the casino and do specific action, the affiliate earns a commission on the revenue generated by that player.

One of the most important factors to consider when starting your affiliate marketing career is the commission structure. Different programs offer different commission models, and understanding these structures is essential to maximizing your earnings. Here are the most important information on types of affiliate programs:

Revenue Share: Many affiliate programs offer a percentage of the revenue generated by the players you refer. This commission structure allows you to earn a percentage of the net gaming revenue (NGR) or gross gaming revenue (GGR) generated by your referrals. Higher revenue share percentages can significantly increase your earnings.

Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) offers: Some programs offer CPA offers where you earn a fixed commission for each player you refer that meets certain criteria, such as making a minimum deposit or meeting certain wagering requirements. CPA offers can provide immediate revenue, especially if you refer high-value players.

Hybrid Models: Some affiliate programs combine both revenue share and CPA models to offer a hybrid commission structure. This allows you to earn a combination of fixed commissions for referring players and a percentage of their generated revenue. Hybrid models can provide a balanced approach to earning commissions.

It is important to evaluate the commission structure of each program and determine which model best suits your goals and audience. Consider the potential revenue and long-term profitability of the commission structure offered by a particular affiliate program.

Popular crypto casino affiliate programs

1xBit Affiliates:





1xBit is a crypto casino and sportsbook that offers a generous affiliate program. You can earn up to 40% revenue share on your referrals, depending on the number of players you refer. There are no negative carryovers and 1xBit Affiliates also provides a range of promotional materials and a dedicated affiliate manager. The program also offers a CPA commission model, which means you can earn a fixed commission for each new player you refer.



TrustDice Affiliate Program:





TrustDice is a blockchain-based casino platform, and their affiliate program offers generous revenue share, timely payouts, and comprehensive tracking tools.This platform is suitable for both novices and veterans of the affiliate marketing, thanks to the 24/7 support and positive reputation on the market.



BetChain Affiliate Program:





BetChain is a crypto casino that offers a competitive affiliate program with up to 50% revenue share on your referrals. BetChain Affiliates also provides a range of promotional materials and a dedicated affiliate manager. The program also offers a hybrid commission model, which means you can earn a fixed commission plus a revenue share commission.



7Bit Partners:





7Bitt is a crypto casino that offers a lucrative affiliate program with up to 50% revenue share on your referrals. There are no negative carryovers, and 7Bit Partners also provides a range of promotional materials and a dedicated affiliate manager. The program also offers a hybrid commission model, which means you can earn a fixed commission plus a revenue share commission.



mBit Casino Affiliate Program:





mBit Casino offers a rewarding affiliate program with competitive commissions, on-time payments, and a wide selection of marketing tools.



Cloudbet Affiliate Program:





Cloudbet is a reputable crypto casino and sportsbook, and their affiliate program offers attractive commission rates, flexible payment options, and detailed reporting.



RocketPlay Affiliate Program:





RocketPlay is a crypto casino operator, and their affiliate program provides competitive commissions, user-friendly interface, and variety of analytic tools for affiliates.



1xPartners:







This program offers high commissions and a wide range of promotional tools for affiliates. They cover a variety of crypto casino brands. 1xPartners is one of the biggest affiliate networks related to the crypto casino sphere. FortuneJack Affiliate Program:





FortuneJack is a leading cryptocurrency casino, and their affiliate program provides generous commissions, real-time tracking, and a variety of marketing materials.



BitStarz Affiliate Program:





BitStarz is a popular crypto casino, and their affiliate program offers competitive commission rates, timely payments, and comprehensive reporting.BitStarz is considered to be one of the most respectable crypto casinos, thus making its' brand a good choice for newcomers in affiliate marketing.



Stake Affiliate Program:



Stake is a popular crypto casino and sports betting platform, and their affiliate program provides attractive commission rates, real-time statistics, and a dedicated affiliate manager.

How to choose a suitable affiliate program in crypto casino sphere

There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing an affiliate program. Of course, your choice will directly affect your profits. Thus, you have to thoroughly analyze all potential offers.

The payment methods and frequency offered by an affiliate program can have a significant impact on your convenience and cash flow. Here are a few factors to consider:

Availability of cryptocurrency payments: Since we are focusing on crypto casino affiliate programs, it is important to evaluate whether the program supports cryptocurrency payments. Look for programs that offer popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or Litecoin (LTC) as payment options.

Payout Frequency: Evaluate the payout frequency of the affiliate program. Some programs offer weekly, bi-weekly or monthly payouts. A more frequent payout schedule ensures a steady stream of income, while longer intervals may suit those who prefer larger lump sums.

Consider your personal preferences and financial needs when evaluating the payment methods and frequency of an affiliate program. Make sure the program offers convenient and reliable payment options that meet your needs.

The reputation and trustworthiness of the crypto casino associated with the affiliate program are also crucial considerations. Watch for:

Established and Reputable Crypto Casinos: Look for affiliate programs that are associated with well-established and reputable crypto casinos. A strong casino brand can contribute to the success of your affiliate marketing efforts, as players are more likely to trust and engage with a reputable gambling platform.

Positive Feedback from Affiliates and Players: Research reviews and testimonials from other affiliates and players to gauge the reputation and credibility of the crypto casino and its affiliate program. Positive feedback indicates a reliable program with a track record of satisfied affiliates and players.

Prioritize affiliate programs that are associated with trustworthy and reputable crypto casinos to ensure the long-term success and stability of your affiliate business.

In conclusion, crypto casino affiliate programs provide a great opportunity for individuals to earn a significant income by promoting popular crypto casinos. But before starting your career, be sure to gather as much information as possible about affiliate marketing and the specifics of the crypto casino business field.