What Is Cloaking in Affiliate Marketing?

It is important to know what exactly is being cloaked and from whom before approving a tool or campaign. In advertising, cloaking refers to a type of content substitution which is used to hide a policy violation. In SEO, cloaking means providing different content to crawlers than to visitors, to manipulate the search results and mislead the visitor. Cloaking is also used to denote affiliate link cloaking in affiliate marketing, which is done via a branded redirect to make it easier to manage tracking links.

Ad Cloaking vs SEO Cloaking vs Affiliate Link Cloaking

Simply looking at a URL is not enough to tell what a page is about. Here are three situations you may come across and need to check.

Type Purpose What changes Example Rules to be aware of Ad cloaking Hiding an ad violation Content or destination of an ad depending on the visitor An ad reviewer sees a general how-to guide, but customers see a non-permitted offer Policies of advertising platforms SEO cloaking Manipulating search visibility Content provided to crawlers and visitors A crawler is shown a software review while visitors are shown an unrelated sales page Search engine spam policies Affiliate link management Maintaining and tracking affiliate links Affiliate link URL and redirect path A branded link redirects to a disclosed merchant Rules of affiliate programmes, disclosure, and traffic sources

How Cloaking Works

The content served by a site or redirects sent can be controlled based on a variety of information. This could be the country of the visitor, their device, session, or apparent type of visitor. The same technology can be used for localisation and routing. Therefore the presence of a redirect does not automatically mean there’s an issue. You must follow redirects to their final destination and understand the reason behind the content variation. For example, showing a prohibited offer in an iframe or on the same domain will not make the offer compliant.

Cloaking Policies in Google Ads and Search

Google Ads cloaking rules are part of the “circumventing systems” policy. The policy clearly states that using different content to hide violations is prohibited. Google does not prohibit appropriate tracking and small variations of the page (such as translation) if they are not being used to hide violations, and the promoted product or service remains the same. Google Ads treats circumvention as an egregious violation, and an account can be suspended without any warning.

Google Search also has a separate policy on cloaking for organic results. Cloaking in Google’s spam policies is defined as intentionally presenting different content to the search engines and users in an attempt to manipulate rankings and mislead users. For example, the crawler receives an article, while the visitor sees a completely different offer. Websites that violate these policies can see their rankings drop or be removed from search altogether.

Risks and a Checklist Prior to Launching

If ads don’t run, and you have to get an account reinstated, the costs extend beyond the time spent fixing the issue. Your search traffic and commissions can be affected too. Affiliate programmes may withhold payment for traffic that breaches their terms, so you want to keep a record of the agreed traffic conditions before launching the campaign. You should then proceed to run through the following checklist:

Check that the ad’s claims and product/prices match the product/prices of the landing page.

Open the landing page on the devices and in the countries you are targeting. Make sure that the landing page is accessible and can be reviewed.

Check the product for any specific restrictions, permitted GEOs and any need for a certification for ads.

Follow the redirects (also on mobile) and make sure they point to the expected merchant.

Check that click IDs and conversion events are being tracked, without any lost IDs or double recording.

Note any permissions by the affiliate programme, as well as disclosure of the affiliate relationship. Note any person able to change the destination of the redirects.

When you are discussing the offer with RevenueLab, find out what sources and countries the advertiser allows, and if you can use redirects. Keep a written record of this, as well as test results from click through to conversion. You can then repeat this process every time you change the tracker, landing page, or the offer. A test only covers the setup and conditions you tested.