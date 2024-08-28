List of best SEO tools that can replace working with ahrefs

What Is an SEO Tool?

SEO tool is a software designed to enhance various aspects of a search engine optimization strategy. These tools offer a range of functions, such as analyzing search queries, automating reports, providing AI-based content optimization suggestions, and evaluating website performance.

Here’s a list of the most common types:

SEO audit tools.

Keyword research tools.

Rank trackers.

All-in-one tools.

In essence, an SEO tool makes it easier for businesses, marketers, and website owners to drive organic traffic effectively.

How to Choose the Best SEO Tool

Follow our step-by-step guide in choosing the right SEO tool:





Define your needs. Determine what specific SEO tasks you need help with, such as keyword research, site audits, backlink analysis, or rank tracking.





Check key features. Ensure the tool offers essential features like site audits, keyword tracking, competitor analysis, and reporting capabilities.





Pricing. Compare pricing plans to find a tool that fits your budget while offering the features you need. Look for flexible plans or free trials.





Integration. Make sure the tool integrates well with other platforms you use, like Google Analytics, social media, or content management systems.





Customer support. Opt for a tool with responsive customer support to help you troubleshoot and get the most out of the software.





This way you can find an SEO tool that matches your real needs and budget.





Top 3 Alternatives to Ahrefs





Ahrefs is a popular option but not the only one. Let’s have a look at the top three alternatives to Ahrefs.

Semrush

Semrush offers a variety of powerful features, including keyword tracking, backlink analysis, on-page SEO audits, content optimization, and competitive research. It also provides tools for social media tracking and PPC management.





Semrush has a feature-rich but somewhat complex interface. While it offers a wide range of tools, the dashboard can be overwhelming for beginners. However, experienced users will find its depth and functionality useful for comprehensive SEO analysis.





Semrush offers several pricing plans:

The Pro plan at $139.95/month, which includes most of the basic features.

The Guru plan costs $249.95/month and offers additional features like content marketing tools.

The Business plan at $449.95/month includes advanced reporting and multi-user access.





Semrush is great for businesses that want to keep a close eye on competitors and optimize their digital marketing strategy.

Moz

Moz offers key features like keyword tracking, site audits, backlink analysis, and rank monitoring. Additionally, its "MozBar" browser extension allows users to quickly check SEO metrics on any website.





The dashboard is straightforward, allowing users to navigate through the tools without much difficulty. The learning curve is minimal compared to other SEO tools.





Moz offers three main pricing tiers:

The Starter plan for $49/month with keyword research and site tracking for one website.

The Standard plan at $99/month, which includes essential features like site audits and keyword research.

The Medium plan at $179/month, which adds more advanced features like keyword tracking for more campaigns.

The Large plan at $299/month, which provides even more access and reporting tools for large teams.





Moz is best suited for small to medium-sized businesses, SEO beginners, and marketers who need an easy-to-use tool for basic SEO tasks.

SE Ranking

SE Ranking offers a comprehensive set of features, including keyword tracking, on-page SEO analysis, backlink monitoring, and site auditing. Additionally, it provides social media tracking and tools for managing paid search campaigns, making it suitable for a wide range of SEO tasks.

The tools are well-organized, allowing users to quickly access the features they need for their SEO tasks.

SE Ranking has flexible pricing plans:

The Essential plan for $52/month, which includes keyword tracking, site audits, and backlink analysis.

The Pro plan costs $95/month and offers additional tools like competitor analysis and white-label reports.

The Enterprise plan for $207/month, which is customizable, is best suited for large teams and advanced reporting needs.

SE Ranking is especially beneficial for those who need a simple platform for tracking keywords and performing site audits without the complexity of more advanced tools.

Ahrefs vs Semrush vs Moz vs SE Ranking

Let’s compare SE Ranking vs Moz vs Semrush vs Ahrefs and look at the pros and cons of each platform.

Semrush vs Ahrefs

Semrush is often compared to Ahrefs. Main advantages of Semrush:

In-depth keyword analysis.

Competitor analysis.

Reports and dashboards.

Content marketing tools.

Disadvantages of Semrush:

Smaller link database.

More complex interface.

Therefore, Semrush is a multifunctional SEO tool that can replace Ahrefs in many aspects.





Moz vs Ahrefs

Moz is one of the oldest SEO tools. Main advantages of Moz:

Powerful link analysis.

Professional site audit.

Keyword analysis.

Disadvantages of Moz compared to Ahrefs:

Limited data update speed.

Lack of SERP analysis.

Moz is especially valued for its ease of use.

SE Ranking vs Ahrefs

SE Ranking is becoming increasingly popular among affiliates due to its multifunctionality and user-friendly interface.

Let's take a closer look at the main advantages of SE Ranking:

Position tracking.

Competitor analysis.

Backlink analysis.

Report builder.

Disadvantages of SE Ranking compared to Ahrefs:

Smaller link data volume.

Limited content analysis capabilities.

Although SE Ranking falls short in some aspects compared to Ahrefs, it still remains an excellent alternative for affiliates.

So, we’ve compared SE Ranking vs Moz vs Semrush vs Ahrefs. Now you know what differs those SEO tools from Ahrefs and can make an informed choice.



Summing Up

In conclusion, while Ahrefs remains a top choice for many SEO professionals, there are several strong alternatives that offer similar functionalities at a lower cost. By comparing tools like Semrush, Moz, and SE Ranking, you can select the best fit based on your specific need and budget.