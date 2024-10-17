RevenueLab: Get to Know best iGaming Affiliate Marketing Network

What is RevenueLab?

RevenueLab is a leading affiliate marketing platform specializing in partnerships with the best iGaming brands worldwide. Initially a private solution for media buying teams and solo arbitrageurs, we have scaled up significantly. Today, the RevenueLab network includes over 1,200 iGaming offers from verified advertisers across more than 250 geographies, with over 11,000 affiliates promoting these offers.

Why Choose RevenueLab?

Global Aggregation of Affiliate Programs

RevenueLab brings together a wide range of affiliate programs, featuring numerous advertisers from the iGaming industry and publishers worldwide. This global reach is one of our core strengths and provides affiliates with unparalleled opportunities to expand their marketing efforts and increase their earnings.

Flexible Payment Models

Choose the payment model that suits you best: RevShare, CPA, Hybrid, CPL, or CPI. Our flexibility ensures you can maximize your earnings. RevenueLab also supports various other payment models such as Listing Fee and Flat Fee, catering to different affiliate needs and preferences. Most offers operate on RevShare, making it an ideal choice for SEO affiliates, as confirmed by the statistics from the R2B channel, where the top earners are all webmasters. Importantly, RevShare rates never decrease, even if an affiliate stops driving traffic, and negative balances are reset.

Creative Support

Our in-house team of designers is here to help. Use our ready-made promotional materials or work with our designers to create custom landing pages or banners that enhance your conversion rates. This support is crucial for affiliates looking to stand out in the competitive iGaming market. Whether you need eye-catching banners, engaging landing pages, or customized creatives, our design team is ready to assist you. This not only saves time but also ensures that your promotional materials are optimized for the best performance.

Extensive Offer Selection

With over 1,000 offers in casino, betting, and poker, RevenueLab stands out from the competition. We negotiate directly with brands to ensure high-quality and exclusive deals. You can search for products based on various criteria, including name, GEO, payment model, available payment methods on the offer, and license. Additionally, you can filter by traffic source or product category—slots, live casino, poker, and more. This comprehensive selection allows affiliates to find the best offers tailored to their audience and traffic sources, maximizing their potential earnings.

Personalized Management and Support

Contact your personal manager to discuss the best terms for cooperation. If you have traffic for a specific GEO, we'll connect you with an appropriate offer. Some offers require access requests, which are typically granted within 1-2 days. RevenueLab also has in-house offers—reach out to your affiliate manager to negotiate the best terms. Exclusive products are kept confidential and are known only to top affiliates, ensuring a competitive edge for those who qualify.

Our support doesn't stop at just connecting you with offers. RevenueLab provides continuous assistance through dedicated account managers who help you navigate the platform, optimize your campaigns, and solve any issues you might encounter. This personalized support is invaluable, especially for new affiliates who might need guidance to start strong.

Comprehensive Statistical Tools

Affiliates have access to up-to-date statistics for all offers, simplifying the promotion process by eliminating the need for detailed data collection from external sources. This real-time data allows for better decision-making and campaign optimization, ensuring you get the most out of your marketing efforts. With detailed analytics at your fingertips, you can track your performance, understand your audience better, and adjust your strategies promptly to enhance your results.

Easy Payment Options

With a low minimum payout threshold of $50, choose from over 30 payment methods. Payments are made monthly, with options for personalized terms for high-volume affiliates. RevenueLab also supports various payout methods for different traffic sources, with the only restriction being fraud.





Payouts are prompt and reliable, ensuring that affiliates receive their earnings without delays. This financial reliability builds trust and encourages affiliates to focus on scaling their efforts without worrying about payment issues.

How to Become an Affiliate with RevenueLab

Step-by-Step Guide

1. The registration process is straightforward but thorough. Fill out a form and provide successful traffic statistics to demonstrate your capability. A network manager will review your application and propose unique cooperation terms and tailored offers. This initial step ensures that every affiliate is matched with the best possible opportunities from the start.

2. Once registered, you can browse and select offers directly from the platform. RevenueLab's user-friendly interface makes it easy to search for products based on name, GEO, payment model, and more. Contact a personal manager to discuss the best starting conditions, ensuring you choose the most profitable offers for your traffic.

3. Utilize our creative resources, including ready-made landing pages and promotional materials. Custom creative support is available for larger publishers. Setting up campaigns with RevenueLab is streamlined and efficient, allowing you to get your marketing efforts up and running quickly.

4. Start driving traffic to the selected offers. RevenueLab supports multiple GEOs, including top-performing regions like Brazil, Peru, India, Kazakhstan, the USA, Germany, and Canada. The platform's extensive reach ensures you can target a global audience effectively.

5. Use our comprehensive statistical tools to monitor your campaigns. Adjust strategies based on real-time data to optimize results. Continuous monitoring and optimization are key to maximizing your affiliate marketing success, and RevenueLab provides all the tools you need to achieve this.

6. Once you reach the minimum payout threshold, choose your preferred payment method and receive your earnings monthly. Personalized payment terms can be arranged for affiliates with high-quality traffic. Regular and timely payments help maintain your cash flow and allow you to reinvest in your campaigns promptly.

Additional Features and Benefits

RevenueLab goes beyond just offering the best affiliate marketing platform. We actively engage in promotional activities to boost your success. iGaming product owners frequently order newsletters to the platform's database, posts on major affiliate forums, and cross-promotion with RevenueLab on social media. Our in-house designers can create these promotional materials for you at no additional cost. Simply contact your affiliate manager to take advantage of this service.

This proactive approach helps affiliates by driving additional traffic and increasing visibility for their offers. By leveraging RevenueLab's extensive network and promotional capabilities, affiliates can significantly enhance their marketing efforts and achieve better results.

Key Advantages of RevenueLab

Over 1,200 offers from top iGaming brands.

Operates in more than 250 geographies.

Options include RevShare, CPA, Hybrid, CPL, and CPI.

In-house designers for custom promotional materials.

Real-time data to track and optimize performance.

Low minimum threshold and multiple payment methods.

Continuous support from personal managers.

RevenueLab stands out as the best affiliate marketing platform for iGaming due to its extensive offer selection, flexible payment models, and comprehensive support for affiliates. Whether you are a seasoned arbitrageur or new to affiliate marketing, RevenueLab provides the tools and resources needed to succeed.

Join RevenueLab Today!

Ready to take your affiliate marketing efforts to the next level? Join the RevenueLab network and experience the difference. Sign up now and start maximizing your earning potential through effective promotion and strategic partnerships. RevenueLab affiliate marketing platform is designed to support your growth and help you achieve your affiliate marketing goals with ease.





Don't miss out on the opportunity to partner with one of the leading names in iGaming affiliate marketing. With RevenueLab, you have the backing of a robust network, a wide array of offers, and comprehensive support to ensure your success.