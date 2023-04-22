Best Affiliate Programs for Beginners from RevenueLab

Affiliate programs allow companies to attract additional customers and increase their revenue. This strategy works in a variety of fields, including betting companies and online casinos.

Many platforms offer their affiliate programs, which helps them increase these online venues’ audience. Gambling sites are interested in affiliate partners who contribute to driving traffic. The more people get to a particular platform, the higher the figures of this bookmaker or casino will be.

Platforms use various methods to attract customers. These are: advertising, an attractive bonus system, a loyalty program, and many more. Affiliate marketing belongs to this group.

Both parties benefit from affiliate programs. Website owners increase their audience and profit. Webmasters earn money by attracting customers. So, it’s all about mutually beneficial interaction here.

An affiliate program for beginners consists of a particular scheme, which can be as follows:

RevShare — revenue share

share of deposit amount

CPA — fixed revenue for registration of an active user

hybrid — CPA with revenue or deposit share

How to Choose Affiliate Marketing Programs for Beginners

Top affiliate programs for beginners provide a great opportunity for passive online income. All you need to redirect traffic is to post the necessary link on your website, channel, or social media account.

There are a whole range of affiliate programs nowadays. An inexperienced user may feel confused by this abundance. To facilitate the task, you will need a list of the most popular options.

In this article, we’ll talk about the best affiliate programs for beginners. These include offers from 1xBet, 1Win, Parimatch, PokerStars, BetWinner, PinUp, Bwin, William Hill, Bitstarz, and Betmaster.

This is a disclaimer that this article expresses the author’s personal opinion and is not a statement of fact. It also doesn’t call for any specific action. The information is based on an assessment from the RevenueLab platform specialists. Each reader should get acquainted with the provided top affiliate programs for beginners themselves and make their choice based on their conclusions.

1xBet

1xBet was established in 2007. Today it unites an online casino and a betting company. It’s a recognized brand popular among both gamblers and bettors.

Over 700 thousand people visit the platform every day. It offers its customers a profitable bonus system. On this website, people enjoy playing slots and making sports bets.

By joining this affiliate program, you can get up to 40% of revenue from each player you’ve attracted. You need to generate a link and insert it into your website content. There is a promo code option for video content.

1Win

This is another platform that unites a casino and a betting company 1Win. The website is extremely popular in the former Soviet Union. The operator offers a beneficial welcome bonus and cashback, which attracts a lot of players.

This casino’s partners can successfully monetize traffic. The platform is in demand by both bettors and gamblers. There are 3 types of affiliate program available: RevShare, CPA, and hybrid.

It brings from 50% of the revenue from the attracted player and up to $200 from each lead. The partner chooses a preferable model. To start, you should post a link or a promo code. This affiliate program works well for landing pages.

Parimatch

This is a well-known international betting and gambling brand. Parimatch is a reputable betting company that cooperates with prominent European football clubs, including Juventus, Chelsea, Everton, and Leicester City.

The company was established in the late 1990s. It provides the opportunity to earn from traffic arbitrage. You can earn from revenues, from registered users, or choose a hybrid model.

The affiliate program attracts customers from 15 countries, with the traffic geo to be expanded. Webmasters receive a full promo package, which includes banners, landing pages, and apps. This makes it possible to implement a variety of creative ideas.

PokerStars

PokerStars is the largest online poker platform. It is extremely popular among this card game fans. All types of poker are available on the platform.

This is a top affiliate program for beginners, as there are plenty of those who want to join the poker room. Affiliate partners receive a commission for remuneration. The actual amount depends on the revenue the registered person has brought to the company.

PokerStars regularly holds promotions to attract new users. It offers bonuses for beginners and active players, which encourages people to join the platform.

BetWinner

BetWinner is a popular betting company that started its business in 2007. BetWinner offers its customers a broad line with a lot of betting options, an attractive bonus system, as well as a simple and convenient interface.

This bookmaker’s affiliate program brings you 25-40% of the profit from an attracted user. The CPA model is also available — it brings $20-100 from each registered customer.

This is a beneficial affiliate program for beginners who want to focus on the betting field. BetWinner generates tidy revenues for those who drive high-quality traffic.

PinUp

PinUp Casino was registered in 2016 in Cyprus. The platform has become widespread in Europe, including CIS countries. A variety of bonuses are offered to gamblers. The company’s product range includes more than 4 thousand slots. It offers user-friendly mobile apps as well.

PinUp launched its affiliate program in 2017. The casino works as a direct advertiser and pays webmasters well for traffic arbitrage. Any user can join the program.

The affiliate program website features the casino-specific design. PinUp offers a few payment options. We think that the RevShare scheme is the most profitable. The casino offers a variety of promotional materials: direct links, banners, landing pages, and videos.

Bwin

The Bwin platform is a combination of a betting company and an online casino. The website operates under a Gibraltar license and has been accepting bets since 1997. New players receive a welcome bonus of up to 200 euros; there are programs for active customers as well.

Bwin’s affiliate program can bring you 25-35% of the revenue from attracted users. The program is equally efficient in gambling and betting. It is suitable for novice and experienced webmasters, as well as owners of social media communities.

The minimum withdrawal amount from the affiliate account is 100 pounds. Money can be transferred to bank cards, accounts, electronic wallets, and various payment systems.

William Hill

It’s one of the world’s oldest betting companies. William Hill was founded in 1934 and is extremely reputable in the betting world. With the advent and development of the Internet, the company extended its activities to online betting.

The bookmaker’s affiliate program can easily attract new users. The company’s reputation and brand awareness even further facilitate the task. Bettors are more than willing to deal with this reliable online company.

Partners are provided with various promotional materials. There are a variety of revenue schemes — a share of the website’s revenue, a fixed remuneration for a new player, and payments for sub-partners.

Bitstarz

Bitstarz Casino started its business in 2013. The platform accepts dollars, euros, rubles, and digital currencies. It’s suitable for those players who use cryptocurrency. Among other advantages, its attractive design, user-friendly interface, and beneficial bonus packages should be mentioned.

Bitstarz’s affiliate program is extremely simple — it will take you just a couple of minutes to create a profile. All you need is to register and create a campaign. You can use a link or an advertising banner to attract players.

The affiliate program will bring up to 25-40% of the amount lost by the user you’ve attracted. The share depends on the casino’s revenue amount. The remuneration is paid in euros or bitcoins. You need to bring at least 3 customers to start earning.

Betmaster

The Betmaster platform was registered in 2014; it deals with online sports betting and casino. New customers receive a bonus for the first deposit. Besides, a weekly cashback is available for active users.

The bookmaker’s line includes many sports. User-friendly navigation and attractive design of the website deserve special praise. Smartphone and tablet owners can use a dedicated app.

Betmaster is a good option as the best affiliate marketing program for beginners. It can bring up to 60% of the revenue the company receives from attracted customers. The bookmaker provides detailed reports and promptly transfers rewards. It won’t take long to register in the program. You can discuss the cooperation conditions with the manager.

Affiliate Marketing for Beginners

This article provides a list of the best affiliate programs for beginners. To select a particular platform, you should analyze their features, as well as terms and conditions of these affiliate programs. Keep in mind that the selected tool should suit the strategy you plan to use.